Crews from across the Portsmouth area have been sent to Bridge Avenue, Paulsgrove, this afternoon. The inferno started at an outbuilding behind a house and has spread to other buildings and a tree.

Footage from the scene shows smoke spreading across the sky. A spokesman from the Hampshire and isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said emergency services from Portchester, Cosham and Southsea were alerted at 12.40pm and remain at the scene to quench the ferocious blaze.

Firefighters were spotted at the scene of the blaze in Bridges Avenue, Paulsgrove, this afternoon at roughly 1pm. Picture: Lee Cherone.

He said: ‘Portsmouth crews have been called to an outbuilding blaze in the city this afternoon. The fire involving an outbuilding has spread to two further buildings and a tree.

‘Firefighters in breathing apparatus are using jets and hose reels to extinguish the fire. Police have been informed due to smoke drifting across the M27.’

The spokesman added that no injuries have currently been reported.