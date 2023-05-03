News you can trust since 1877
Firefighters battle ferocious outbuilding fire in Paulsgrove as smoke pours across M27

Thick black smoke has been seen pluming across a motorway as emergency services rush to tackle a fire.

By Freddie Webb
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:12 BST

Crews from across the Portsmouth area have been sent to Bridge Avenue, Paulsgrove, this afternoon. The inferno started at an outbuilding behind a house and has spread to other buildings and a tree.

NOW READ: Video footage shows smoke pouring out of Paulsgrove building

Footage from the scene shows smoke spreading across the sky. A spokesman from the Hampshire and isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said emergency services from Portchester, Cosham and Southsea were alerted at 12.40pm and remain at the scene to quench the ferocious blaze.

Firefighters were spotted at the scene of the blaze in Bridges Avenue, Paulsgrove, this afternoon at roughly 1pm. Picture: Lee Cherone.Firefighters were spotted at the scene of the blaze in Bridges Avenue, Paulsgrove, this afternoon at roughly 1pm. Picture: Lee Cherone.
SEE ALSO: Attempted murder accused appears in court

He said: ‘Portsmouth crews have been called to an outbuilding blaze in the city this afternoon. The fire involving an outbuilding has spread to two further buildings and a tree.

‘Firefighters in breathing apparatus are using jets and hose reels to extinguish the fire. Police have been informed due to smoke drifting across the M27.’

The spokesman added that no injuries have currently been reported.

Pictures of the fire in Bridges Avenue, Paulsgrove, this afternoon (April 3) at roughly 1pm. Picture: Lee Cherone.Pictures of the fire in Bridges Avenue, Paulsgrove, this afternoon (April 3) at roughly 1pm. Picture: Lee Cherone.
