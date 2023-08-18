News you can trust since 1877
Firefighters called to Hayling Island shop after reports of smoke filling the sky and alarm sounding

Firefighters rushed to a shop on Hayling Island after smoke was seen filling the sky.
By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Firefighters were called to Church Road, Hayling Island, on Wednesday night (August 16).

Crews from Hayling Island fire station were deployed to Church Road on Wednesday evening (August 16). A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said an alarm was sounding and smoke was spotted emanating from one of the buildings.

It was caused by a smoke cloak being accidently activated. The HIWFRS spokesman said: “Firefighters from Hayling Island were called out to a shop on Church Road after an alarm was sounding and smoke spotted on Wednesday evening.

Crews were on the scene at around 9.30pm and upon investigation discovered the alarm had been caused by the accidental activation of a smoke cloak.

"Further fire engines en-route from Havant were stood down. Ventilation fans were used to clear the smoke before the incident was handed back to onsite staff.

The stop message was given at 9.37pm.

