Firefighters were called to Church Road, Hayling Island, on Wednesday night (August 16).

Crews from Hayling Island fire station were deployed to Church Road on Wednesday evening (August 16). A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said an alarm was sounding and smoke was spotted emanating from one of the buildings.

It was caused by a smoke cloak being accidently activated. The HIWFRS spokesman said: “Firefighters from Hayling Island were called out to a shop on Church Road after an alarm was sounding and smoke spotted on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews were on the scene at around 9.30pm and upon investigation discovered the alarm had been caused by the accidental activation of a smoke cloak.

"Further fire engines en-route from Havant were stood down. Ventilation fans were used to clear the smoke before the incident was handed back to onsite staff.