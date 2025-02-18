Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters are dealing with a ‘complex’ fire which has resulted in the closure of a doctor’s surgery.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are on scene at Civic Way Fareham after the alarm was raised around 4.30am this morning.

“On arrival Firefighters carried out an investigation and a fire was found within the external wall of the Job Centre. The location of the fire makes it complex to deal with.

“One crew from Fareham remains in attendance along with USAR who are assisting with gaining access to the wall cavity.”

A Facebook post on the Fareham Centre Practice page says: “Due to a fire at Fareham Health Centre we are only taking emergency call only. The Fire Brigade are on scene and we will keep you updated.

“11am update: The Fire Crew are still on scene and continuing investigations. We are having hourly briefings. As before we have cancelled ALL appointments but still continue to run triage. If you had appointment please call back later in the week to rearrange. We thank you for your understanding.”