Firefighters dealing with 'complex' fire resulting in closure of Fareham Centre Practice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Fareham Centre Practice has had to close its doors to patients today (February 18) following a ‘complex’ fire which was discovered in an external wall of the Job Centre next door.
The Fareham Centre Practice website says: “The surgery has had to be shut today, due to building safety reasons. We apologise for any incovience this may cause and will re arrange any face to face appointments with our GP's.”
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are on scene at Civic Way Fareham after the alarm was raised around 4.30am this morning.
“On arrival Firefighters carried out an investigation and a fire was found within the external wall of the Job Centre. The location of the fire makes it complex to deal with.
“One crew from Fareham remains in attendance along with USAR who are assisting with gaining access to the wall cavity.”
A Facebook post on the Fareham Centre Practice page says: “Due to a fire at Fareham Health Centre we are only taking emergency call only. The Fire Brigade are on scene and we will keep you updated.
“11am update: The Fire Crew are still on scene and continuing investigations. We are having hourly briefings. As before we have cancelled ALL appointments but still continue to run triage. If you had appointment please call back later in the week to rearrange. We thank you for your understanding.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.