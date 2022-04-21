Four appliances, two of them water carriers, were called to the blaze at Pitt House Farm, in East Meon Road, Petersfield.

Emergency crews from Havant, Fareham, Borden, and Liphook, all worked to tackle the fire, reported at 5pm yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from Havant, Fareham and elsewhere rushed to extinguish a 'well developed' hay bale fire in Petersfield. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240119-9).

Crew Manager Perreton, from Havant Fire Station, said a cluster of hay bales were alight when they arrived at the farm.

He told The News: ‘The fire was on one large stack of hay bales, and one was on the back of a trailer.

‘We put out the worst of it, then with the help of the owner, we spread them all over the field so we could douse it down.’

Crew Manager Perreton added that crews utilised the farm owner’s low loader to distribute the hay across the field.

The local electricity company were called due to the overhead lines crossing over the field, but they were unaffected by the blaze.

No one was injured at the scene.

Crew Manager Perreton said the cause of the incident was unknown, and the stop message was given at 8pm.

He added the fire was ‘well developed’ when they arrived.

The firefighter explained: ‘We didn’t see it until we got right on top of it.

‘The wind direction was pushing it away from us.