Eight fire engines from across the county swooped to the scene near Fratton Railway Station around 9pm as they prepared to deal with what they thought was a major incident.

But it soon became clear nobody had been struck.

Hoax fire by Fratton Railway Station. Pic Deborah Croker

It meant a wasted journey for firefighters.

A firefighter from Southsea said: ‘It was hoax. A lot of resources were wasted going to it. There were eight appliances from all over the county.

‘We realised it was hoax after we traipsed up and down and looked about for a bit.

‘We think the call was by kids but are not totally sure.’