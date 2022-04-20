Frustrated firefighters from 'all over the county' attend Portsmouth incident before finding out it is a hoax

FIREFIGHTERS from all over Hampshire were called out to an incident involving someone being hit by a train – but it turned out to be a hoax.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 10:29 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 11:30 pm

Eight fire engines from across the county swooped to the scene near Fratton Railway Station around 9pm as they prepared to deal with what they thought was a major incident.

But it soon became clear nobody had been struck.

Hoax fire by Fratton Railway Station. Pic Deborah Croker

It meant a wasted journey for firefighters.

A firefighter from Southsea said: ‘It was hoax. A lot of resources were wasted going to it. There were eight appliances from all over the county.

‘We realised it was hoax after we traipsed up and down and looked about for a bit.

‘We think the call was by kids but are not totally sure.’

It comes as Home Office data shows Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended more false alarm incidents than actual fires last year.

