Firefighters rush to bedroom blaze at property on Hayling Island

Firefighters swarmed to a bedroom fire on Hayling Island this morning.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets before ventilation fans cleared the smoke and the scene was dampened down.

The aerial ladder platform vehicle from Southsea was also called to the incident. Community Safety materials were delivered to neighbouring addresses following the stop message at 7:41am.

As a result of the incident, there were lengthy traffic delays in and around the area while emergency services dealt with the fire. Congestion has now eased and there are no delays currently.