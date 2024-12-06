Firefighters rush to bedroom blaze at property on Hayling Island
Crews from Havant, Cosham and Hayling Island all attended a bedroom fire at a property in Langstone Road at 7am.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets before ventilation fans cleared the smoke and the scene was dampened down.
The aerial ladder platform vehicle from Southsea was also called to the incident. Community Safety materials were delivered to neighbouring addresses following the stop message at 7:41am.
Fire investigation officers were alerted to the incident, as well as police who also provided traffic management on the scene.
As a result of the incident, there were lengthy traffic delays in and around the area while emergency services dealt with the fire. Congestion has now eased and there are no delays currently.