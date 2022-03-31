They were called to an address in Little Southsea Street at 11.54pm yesterday.

Two crews from Southsea fire station, and one from Cosham, attended the scene – with the first appliance on hand at 12.02am this morning.

Firefighters gained entry to the property and discovered a burning hob.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire was quenched and all the occupants were found safe.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue service said: ‘The call came in at 11.54pm, and the first appliance was in attendance within eight minutes.

‘We were called to the sound of a smoke alarm and there was a small fire on a cooking hob, at a property in Little Southsea Street.

Three appliances, two from Southsea and one from Cosham, rushed to reports of smoke coming from a property in Little Southsea Street.

‘There was smoke visible when the crews arrived.

‘We gained entry, put out the fire, and all the occupants were accounted for.

‘The stop message came in at 12.40am.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsd[email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron