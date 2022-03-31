The A27 Cams Hill. Picture: Google

Hampshire County Council has approved plans for work along the A27 in Fareham and Havant, in a bid to improve public transport, cycling and pedestrian access.

In Fareham, the Delme roundabout will have a designated westbound bus lane from Cams Hill School, plus a dual-direction cycle lane and five toucan crossings, to the tune of £9.93m.

Further plans are in motion for traffic lights at the Portchester roundabout, which would give buses priority over other vehicles.

In Havant, £1.78m will be spent along Park Road South, with the southbound carriageway widened between Solent Road and the A27.

This would also shift the bus lane, ensuring buses heading towards Hayling Island are in the correct lane for the roundabout.

The money for these schemes comes from the government's Transforming Cities Fund, with both projects set to go out to tender next month.

In a recent report, Hampshire County Council's director of economy, transport and environment, Stuart Jarvis, said: 'The schemes aim to provide better connectivity and journey time improvements for bus travel and encourage sustainable travel by improving and providing safer walking and cycling infrastructure for local residents for local journeys.

'These schemes form part of a wider programme of highway works within Hampshire.'

Public consultations were run by the county council for both projects, receiving 385 responses in total.

With the Delme roundabout plans, residents raised concerns about the impact on traffic and congestion.

In Havant, responses to plans for Park Road South highlighted a lack of cycling provision and whether the road widening will have an impact.

Mr Jarvis said: '[The Fareham project] maintains two traffic lanes westbound , involving no loss of lane capacity.

'For commuters, signalisation and the bus priority lane on the roundabout will improve traffic flow from the Cams Hill approach.

'The signed cycle route between Langstone and Havant does not currently utilise the length of Park Road South between Solent Road and Langstone roundabout.

'For Park Road South there is broad support. '

Construction for both projects is scheduled to begin in October this year, and is due for completion by November 2023.

