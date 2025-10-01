A firework display event is set to go off with a bang next month.

With gates opening at 4.15pm and fireworks starting at 7.15pm, the event will offer a wonderful display as well as music, food stalls, and fairground rides.

Organised by Whiteley Town Council, the fireworks will have something for everyone to get stuck into, with children under five going free.

Tickets will cost £6.50 per adult and £4.34 per child (aged between five and 15), with a family pass for two adults and three children under 16 costing £19.51.