Fireworks to light up Hampshire as Whiteley gears up for family event next month

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 16:14 BST
A firework display event is set to go off with a bang next month.

Taking place on Sunday, November 2, Meadowside Recreation Ground, Whiteley, will welcome huge crowds of people for an evening of fireworks.

With gates opening at 4.15pm and fireworks starting at 7.15pm, the event will offer a wonderful display as well as music, food stalls, and fairground rides.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organised by Whiteley Town Council, the fireworks will have something for everyone to get stuck into, with children under five going free.

Tickets will cost £6.50 per adult and £4.34 per child (aged between five and 15), with a family pass for two adults and three children under 16 costing £19.51.

For more information about the fireworks, click here.

Related topics:HampshireWhiteley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice