Former car sales site in Fareham to be auctioned with planning permission for eight new homes
Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers is getting ready to auction off a large piece of land, amounting to 0.58 acres, that was once used as part of a former car sales site. The land, located in Newgate Lane, Fareham, is being auctioned off with a guide price of £950,000 plus fees and it has a lot of potential for a developer as it comes with planning permission.
Planning permission was granted by Fareham Borough Council (under ref: P/21/0178/OA), dated March 24, 2022, for demolition of existing buildings and part demolition of existing house; erection of five detached dwellings and associated access, parking and landscaping, subject to conditions. A further planning permission was granted by Fareham Borough Council (under ref: P/23/1104/FP, dated September 18, 2023) for demolition of outbuildings and erection of three detached dwellings, subject to conditions.
Rob Marchant, the firm’s Hampshire auctioneer, said: "While the site undoubtedly offers scope and potential for continued use in its previous guise, there is scope and potential for full or partial site re-development.
"Two recent successful planning applications have established the principle of site re-development, in accordance with one of these schemes, or perhaps for a greater number of smaller residential units, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable."
The auction will take place on March 20 and for more information about the land, the price and the auction, click here.