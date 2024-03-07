Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers is getting ready to auction off a large piece of land, amounting to 0.58 acres, that was once used as part of a former car sales site. The land, located in Newgate Lane, Fareham, is being auctioned off with a guide price of £950,000 plus fees and it has a lot of potential for a developer as it comes with planning permission.

Planning permission was granted by Fareham Borough Council (under ref: P/21/0178/OA), dated March 24, 2022, for demolition of existing buildings and part demolition of existing house; erection of five detached dwellings and associated access, parking and landscaping, subject to conditions. A further planning permission was granted by Fareham Borough Council (under ref: P/23/1104/FP, dated September 18, 2023) for demolition of outbuildings and erection of three detached dwellings, subject to conditions.

Rob Marchant, the firm’s Hampshire auctioneer, said: "While the site undoubtedly offers scope and potential for continued use in its previous guise, there is scope and potential for full or partial site re-development.