Galaxy, Wispa and Smarties are all searching for a loving forever home after being rescued by the RSPCA who found them as strays last year. They were found alongside their five other brothers and sisters after the RSPCA responded to reports of a stray rabbit and they have been at the centre since Easter Sunday.

They are now all looking to be rehomed after gaining a lot of confidence since being at the centre and the team are also hoping for a positive outcome. They are thought to be approximately ten months old and the brothers and sister are being rehomed together. The three gorgeous bunnies will often be seen cuddling up next to one another, but they also enjoy having a run about in the centre's large outside run.

Casey, small animals lead at the Stubbington Ark, said: "Our little trio came in as tiny babies on Easter Sunday last year with two other siblings. It's taken them a long time to adjust but they are doing so well and growing in confidence each day. At the moment the staff are reading to them to make them even more comfortable with people! They need a forever family who are patient and loving, to help bring out their trusting side."

Due to their start in the world, they can be shy when they first meet someone new and they may sometimes be startled easily but once they get to know you, they are lovely animals to be around. The new owners would need to have patience with Galaxy, Wispa and Smarties to bring them out of their shell and make them more comfortable being handled.

They can be either indoor or outdoor bunnies but the owners will need to have a rabbit-proof room or a large shed with a run permanently attached. These three bunnies can be rehomed with dogs, cats and children over the age of eight and the centre is looking for someone with some experience in looking after rabbits.