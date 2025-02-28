Frightened horse which ran through busy North End traffic before being hit by car reportedly found
A white horse, decorated in plumes, has been seen weaving through traffic in London Road, North End this afternoon (February 28) at approximately 12.35pm.
Footage has shown the frightened horse running down the busy road. The animal continues to run through the traffic lights at Kingston Crescent and London Road before being hit by a car.
Multiple pictures circulating social media have shown that the horse has been found and is being cared for following the incident. It is also believed that she is being checked over by a vet.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for more information.
Editor's Note: The video has been cropped as to not show the collision between the horse and a car
