A frightened horse, who was seen running through traffic, is believed to have been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A white horse, decorated in plumes, has been seen weaving through traffic in London Road, North End this afternoon (February 28) at approximately 12.35pm.

Footage has shown the frightened horse running down the busy road. The animal continues to run through the traffic lights at Kingston Crescent and London Road before being hit by a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple pictures circulating social media have shown that the horse has been found and is being cared for following the incident. It is also believed that she is being checked over by a vet.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for more information.

Editor's Note: The video has been cropped as to not show the collision between the horse and a car