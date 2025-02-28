Frightened horse which ran through busy North End traffic before being hit by car reportedly found

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:20 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 16:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A frightened horse, who was seen running through traffic, is believed to have been found.

A white horse, decorated in plumes, has been seen weaving through traffic in London Road, North End this afternoon (February 28) at approximately 12.35pm.

Footage has shown the frightened horse running down the busy road. The animal continues to run through the traffic lights at Kingston Crescent and London Road before being hit by a car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Multiple pictures circulating social media have shown that the horse has been found and is being cared for following the incident. It is also believed that she is being checked over by a vet.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for more information.

Editor's Note: The video has been cropped as to not show the collision between the horse and a car

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice