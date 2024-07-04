Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Described as an ‘affectionate’ and ‘fun’ boy who has a lot of love to give, Monty the adorable doberman, is trying to find his forever home.

Monty is a one-year-old doberman who has ‘heaps of energy’ and would make a great addition to a family. He loves to cuddle and he likes to curl up on people’s laps. He is currently living at RSPCA’s Stubbington Ark, but he wants to find a loving family to live with. Monty loves to play with his toys, particulary footballs, and he enjoys tearing about the garden space - anyone that is interested in adopting Monty must have access to a large garden so he can play.

He is well behaved but he can be reactive on the lead when he meets other dogs and people but the team at the Stubbington Ark believe this is down to frustration because he wants to make friends with other dogs. Monty is strong and he will spin on his lead so his new owner should have experience with a large, reactive dog and they should be prepared to work with an ABTC trainer / behaviourist to help him work through this.

Monty is a one-year-old doberman who is looking for his forever home. | RSPCA Stubbington Ark

The one-year-old would benefit from living in a quiet area with a garden that has 6ft fencing - he cannot be rehomed in the Waterlooville or Havant area. Monty will need to be the only dog in the house and he cannot be rehomed with small animals or cats. He can live with children but they should be over the age of 13 and they need to be used to larger, bouncy dogs.