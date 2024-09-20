Glow Marwell to welcome virtual reality headsets so guests can explore natural world
Embark on a virtual safari this winter where you can soar through the sky, dive under the ocean and roam the land via state-of-the-art Virtual Reality (VR) headsets at the beloved Marwell Zoo.
Throughout this year’s Glow Marwell event, guests will be able to travel the world from the comfort of the zoo’s Science and Learning Centre. From the tiniest ant to enormous elephants, rhinoceros, lions and gorillas, the film will get you closer than ever before to a range of extraordinary species.
Unlike other films, the VR headsets will place guests at the centre of the action allowing them to look around with 360° views. Wild Immersion’s New Odyssey Around the World connects people with the nature around them and is designed to inspire wonder in guests aged five and over.
The VR headset experience costs £5 per person and is only available to Glow Marwell guests. Guests to this years Glow Marwell event can expect to be thrilled by exciting new light displays, more music than ever before and lots of tasty treats.
Dive under the sea with our illuminated jellyfish, drift amongst neon clouds in the new sky zone warm up around our toasty firepits and it wouldn’t be Glow Marwell without lots and lots of snow. This year’s event will also welcome stunning UV face paints that glow under lights dotted around the park.
Plus, Glow Marwell ticket holders can explore the zoo for free from 1-4pm on the date of their visit before we transform the park for an evening of illumination.
The VR headset experience will be available throughout Glow Marwell event dates and guests will need a valid Glow Marwell ticket to book the VR headset experience. Guests will need to book their VR headset experience a minimum of 24 hours before their chosen date as timeslots and spaces are limited.
