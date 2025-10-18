Old Gosport bus station looks unrecognisable as demolition work ploughs on

Work has been ploughing on at the site, with most of the buildings ceasing to exist.
A new bus station has been operational for the past year, after being built adjacent to the old site.
The demolition process started at the old depot last month after being pushed back due to nesting birds in the old concrete.
Once the site has been cleared, there are plans to transform the area into a ‘People’s Park’ which will house cafe’s and bars and an area to host live events.
Take a look at some updated pictures of the demolition process: