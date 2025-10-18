Old Gosport bus station looks unrecognisable as demolition work ploughs on

Work has been ploughing on at the site, with most of the buildings ceasing to exist.

A new bus station has been operational for the past year, after being built adjacent to the old site.

Once the site has been cleared, there are plans to transform the area into a ‘People’s Park’ which will house cafe’s and bars and an area to host live events.

Take a look at some updated pictures of the demolition process:

