Old Gosport bus station looks unrecognisable as demolition work ploughs on

Published 18th Oct 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 14:34 BST

Demolition work at the old Gosport Bus Depot has come on in leaps and bounds, with the site looking completely different compared to The New’s previous visit.

Work has been ploughing on at the site, with most of the buildings ceasing to exist.

A new bus station has been operational for the past year, after being built adjacent to the old site.

The demolition process started at the old depot last month after being pushed back due to nesting birds in the old concrete.

Once the site has been cleared, there are plans to transform the area into a ‘People’s Park’ which will house cafe’s and bars and an area to host live events.

Take a look at some updated pictures of the demolition process:

