Demolition work progresses at pace at old Gosport Bus Station - in pictures

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2025, 11:36 BST

Demolition work is continuing at pace at the former Gosport Bus Depot with much of the station now gone.

Work started last month to flatten the building after months of delay due to nesting birds in the old concrete building. The new bus station has been in operation adjacent to the old site for a year now.

Delays to the the demolition of the site have been resolved with plans to transform the area into a ‘People’s Park’ which will house cafe’s and bars and an area to host live events.

The News visited the site on Friday, October 10, to see the progress of the demolition with much of the building now gone. The work is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Work towards the ‘People’s Park’ will begin next month with the initial landscaping taking place which is expected to be finished by February 2026.

A planning application has been submitted for the creation of a new building to house eateries, as well as a roof terrace and new ticket office for the Gosport Ferry. Plans also include new landscaping for the area, as well as improvements to the nearby public toilets.

The full details can be found on Gosport Borough Council’s planning portal by searching for application 25/00294/GR3.

Find the pictures of the demolition progress below:

Progress is continuing at pace for the demolition of the Gosport Bus Depot.

The demolition is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Proposals are in place for a new 'People's Park' to take its place.

Progress of the demolition on Friday, October 10.

