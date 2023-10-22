News you can trust since 1877
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Gosport couple escape ferocious house blaze as bungalow wrecked by "significant" fire damage

A couple from Gosport managed to just about escape a house fire with their lives.
By Freddie Webb
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read
Firefighters were called to tackle a ferocious blaze in Halsey Close on Friday evening (October 20). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said a neighbour had to help the pair out of their home at roughly 8.30pm.

The force added that a working smoke alarm alerted the residents just in time. “The fire involving the fuse box in the kitchen was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reels before clearing smoke from the property with ventilation fans,” HIWFRS said.

The fire broke out in Halsey Close, Gosport. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue ServiceThe fire broke out in Halsey Close, Gosport. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service
"The power company were called to the scene to isolate the electricity supply to the bungalow, which suffered significant fire and smoke damage. Crews cut away and dampened down in the kitchen before conducting community safety activities at neighbouring addresses.”

Fire crews left the scene just after 10pm. More information on how to protect your home with a smoke alarm is on the HIWFRS website.

