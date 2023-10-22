Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters were called to tackle a ferocious blaze in Halsey Close on Friday evening (October 20). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said a neighbour had to help the pair out of their home at roughly 8.30pm.

The force added that a working smoke alarm alerted the residents just in time. “The fire involving the fuse box in the kitchen was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reels before clearing smoke from the property with ventilation fans,” HIWFRS said.

The fire broke out in Halsey Close, Gosport. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

"The power company were called to the scene to isolate the electricity supply to the bungalow, which suffered significant fire and smoke damage. Crews cut away and dampened down in the kitchen before conducting community safety activities at neighbouring addresses.”