Gosport couple escape ferocious house blaze as bungalow wrecked by "significant" fire damage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters were called to tackle a ferocious blaze in Halsey Close on Friday evening (October 20). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said a neighbour had to help the pair out of their home at roughly 8.30pm.
NOW READ: Man glassed in Gosport pub beer garden
The force added that a working smoke alarm alerted the residents just in time. “The fire involving the fuse box in the kitchen was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reels before clearing smoke from the property with ventilation fans,” HIWFRS said.
"The power company were called to the scene to isolate the electricity supply to the bungalow, which suffered significant fire and smoke damage. Crews cut away and dampened down in the kitchen before conducting community safety activities at neighbouring addresses.”
Fire crews left the scene just after 10pm. More information on how to protect your home with a smoke alarm is on the HIWFRS website.