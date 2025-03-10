Guildhall in Portsmouth debuts vibrant new 5mm big screen

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 13:55 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 13:56 BST
A brand new big screen is now up and running in Guildhall Square.

Guildhall Square has welcomed a brand new big screen which will promote council events and businesses. The square originally had a screen installed back in 2011 to celebrate the London 2012 Olympics and it has been a focal point for promotions ever since.

The new Big Screen in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Sarah Standing (070325-431)placeholder image
The new Big Screen in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Sarah Standing (070325-431) | Sarah Standing

Last year, the council decided that a new screen was necessary because the previous one exceeded its expected eight-year lifespan, making it obsolete.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new screen, a 5mm LED model, is expected to be more ‘vibrant’ with improved picture quality and sound capable of reaching the entire square.

Bookings are now open, email [email protected] to secure your slot and for more information and prices.

For more information about the Portsmouth City Council, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice