A brand new big screen is now up and running in Guildhall Square.

Guildhall Square has welcomed a brand new big screen which will promote council events and businesses. The square originally had a screen installed back in 2011 to celebrate the London 2012 Olympics and it has been a focal point for promotions ever since.

The new Big Screen in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Sarah Standing (070325-431) | Sarah Standing

Last year, the council decided that a new screen was necessary because the previous one exceeded its expected eight-year lifespan, making it obsolete.

The new screen, a 5mm LED model, is expected to be more ‘vibrant’ with improved picture quality and sound capable of reaching the entire square.

Bookings are now open, email [email protected] to secure your slot and for more information and prices.