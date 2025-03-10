Guildhall in Portsmouth debuts vibrant new 5mm big screen
Guildhall Square has welcomed a brand new big screen which will promote council events and businesses. The square originally had a screen installed back in 2011 to celebrate the London 2012 Olympics and it has been a focal point for promotions ever since.
Last year, the council decided that a new screen was necessary because the previous one exceeded its expected eight-year lifespan, making it obsolete.
The new screen, a 5mm LED model, is expected to be more ‘vibrant’ with improved picture quality and sound capable of reaching the entire square.
Bookings are now open, email [email protected] to secure your slot and for more information and prices.