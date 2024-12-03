New giant big screen set to be installed at Guildhall Square

Guildhall Square will welcome a new big screen in 2025, replacing the current screen after over a decade of service.

The large screen, originally installed in 2011 for the London 2012 Olympics, has been a focal point for promoting council events and showcasing local businesses.

It has also supported key open air events, such as Remembrance Sunday and University of Portsmouth graduation ceremonies.

However, council officers explained at a recent Portsmouth City Council meeting that the current screen has exceeded its expected eight-year lifespan and is now considered obsolete.

The new screen, a 5mm LED model, promises to be more “vibrant” with improved picture quality and sound capable of reaching the entire square.

Officers highlighted that it will also offer more “creative freedom,” with features such as split-screen capability and enhanced graphics to attract new clients.

The upgraded screen could be used to live stream major sporting events, including Wimbledon and the 2028 Olympics, air BBC News during peak times, and “host free film screenings for families”.

The Big Screen was originally installed as one of 22 “Live Sites” across the UK for the 2012 Olympics, allowing communities to watch the Games alongside additional activities.

After the games, it was gifted to Portsmouth City Council, which partnered with the BBC to broadcast local content. However, this collaboration ended in 2013 when the BBC withdrew support for the Big Screen network, leaving councils to manage the screens themselves.

During the 2023/2024 financial year, Guildhall Square saw an average of 25,000 visitors weekly, amounting to 1.3m over the year.

The Big Screen contributed nearly £40,000 in revenue through 50 advertising campaigns and even helped save the life of a PCC employee.

The employee, swept out to sea near Godrevy Beach, recalled advice from the RNLI’s ‘Float to Live’ campaign shown on the screen. Following the advice to float calmly, she safely floated back to safety.

Council documents state the new screen will be installed in “early 2025”.