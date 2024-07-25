Gunwharf Quays organises weekend of free family activities ahead of Clipper Race teams returning
and live on Freeview channel 276
There is a jam packed weekend of celebrations planned for the return of the world’s greatest ocean adventure, Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, to Portsmouth after an eleven-month, 47,000-mile race around the world. The festivities will commence on Friday, July 26 until Sunday, July 28 and there will be live music from local artists, face painting, stage talks, parade of sail and much more.
Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race teams to Gunwharf Quays as they cross the finish line. There will be a true celebration taking place on our waterfront this weekend, and we look forward to welcoming the teams home alongside our local community.”
Founded in 1996 by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail solo non-stop around the world, the Clipper Race invites eleven teams to race eight legs, starting in Portsmouth before visiting countries including Spain, Australia and the United States and then returning to Portsmouth.
The teams will come into the city after a gruelling 11 months and there will be a team parade and a prizegiving ceremony for those who took part in the race.
Laura Ayres, managing director of Clipper Ventures said: “Our Race Crew are returning to Gunwharf Quays after a once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world, and they deserve every bit of the heroes welcome they are set to receive. Portsmouth is a renowned maritime destination, and we look forward to our crew being able to celebrate their achievements for one last time in this vibrant and welcoming marina.”
Ben Cranny-Whitehead, partnerships and events executive at the Clipper Race, said: “Being a Portsmouth local, I’m eagerly anticipating the Clipper Race Grand Finale at Gunwharf Quays, with months of dedication and hard work leading us to this moment. The spectacle of the fleet returning, combined with our final Prizegiving of the edition, plus the festival of live acts on stage, it’s sure to be a weekend to remember.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.