Gunwharf Quays will be hosting a range of free family activities this weekend to celebrate Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

There is a jam packed weekend of celebrations planned for the return of the world’s greatest ocean adventure, Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, to Portsmouth after an eleven-month, 47,000-mile race around the world. The festivities will commence on Friday, July 26 until Sunday, July 28 and there will be live music from local artists, face painting, stage talks, parade of sail and much more.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race teams to Gunwharf Quays as they cross the finish line. There will be a true celebration taking place on our waterfront this weekend, and we look forward to welcoming the teams home alongside our local community.”

A multinational crew of 200 plus non-professional sailors sets off from Oban for the very last race of their eleven-month Clipper Round the World Yacht Race circumnavigation. The eleven strong fleet is bound for Portsmouth ahead of a Grand Finale event on 27 July. This was the first ever visit to Scotland for the Clipper Race and the final stop of the 40,000 nautical mile route which left Portsmouth on 3 September 2023. Martin Shields - Credit | Martin Shields

Founded in 1996 by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail solo non-stop around the world, the Clipper Race invites eleven teams to race eight legs, starting in Portsmouth before visiting countries including Spain, Australia and the United States and then returning to Portsmouth.

Laura Ayres, managing director of Clipper Ventures said: “Our Race Crew are returning to Gunwharf Quays after a once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world, and they deserve every bit of the heroes welcome they are set to receive. Portsmouth is a renowned maritime destination, and we look forward to our crew being able to celebrate their achievements for one last time in this vibrant and welcoming marina.”