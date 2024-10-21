Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth FC is ‘thrilled’ to announce the opening of an official club store ahead of Christmas.

The new store will be opening its doors in Gunwharf Quays between between Christy and Bedeck in time for the festive season. The pop-up shop will be open from November 1, 2024, and it will remain open until the end of January 2025.

Portsmouth FC fans will have the opportunity to purchase a wide array of official Portsmouth FC products, including replica kits and training wear.

Andrew Cullen, Portsmouth FC Chief Executive, said: “The club’s merchandising business has experienced rapid growth over the past two years – delivering record sales in 2023/24.

“We are therefore thrilled – together with our technical supplier Nike and our retail partner Just Sport – to announce the opening of our new Pompey Store at Gunwharf Quays.

“Gunwharf Quays is the south coast’s premier retail destination, and our presence there provides us with a new and exciting opportunity to promote Pompey to the many thousands of people, from both home and abroad, who will visit over Christmas and New Year.

“We look forward to welcoming supporters and many new faces to the Pompey Store at Gunwharf Quays.”

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, added: “We are delighted to welcome the official Portsmouth Football Club store to Gunwharf Quays this festive season. We are always looking for new ways to bring unique experiences to our guests, and this pop-up store will bring something special to our retail line-up this November and December.”