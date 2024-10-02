Gunwharf Quays: Empty Eden site to be transformed as part of £45m revamp at the popular destination site

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:21 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 11:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The empty Eden nightclub at Gunwharf Quays is set to be transformed as part of the third phase of the £45m revamp at the site.

Landsec, the owner of Gunwharf Quays, has submitted a planning application to Portsmouth City Council to be able to go ahead with the third phase of a multi-million pound project.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposed works will include converting a significant part of the vacant space, which was previously occupied by Eden nightclub, into a new family-friendly dining destination.

The third phase of the project will also focus on Central Square which is at the heart of Gunwharf Quays. Central Square acts as a link between all of the areas at Gunwharf Quays, such as The Waterfront and The Avenues.

Plans will also feature improvements to the existing buildings’ aesthetics and façades to create a more welcoming and attractive experience for guests. The proposals include the installation of a large digital screen within Central Square, creating new opportunities to broadcast events for guests to enjoy such as Wimbledon and Sail Portsmouth, and introducing new digital advertising space for brands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit our newsletter page here and sign up for free emails from The News

The third phase of a multi-million pound investment has been announced with plans to update Central Square.The third phase of a multi-million pound investment has been announced with plans to update Central Square.
The third phase of a multi-million pound investment has been announced with plans to update Central Square. | Gunwharf Quays

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “This submission marks another key step in our long-term investment in Gunwharf Quays.

“We’re focused on enhancing Gunwharf Quays so it remains an attractive place for people to visit and helps us bring even more of the best brands and best-in-class dining experiences for guests to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Through these plans, alongside our continued sustainability efforts and strong local partnerships, we can continue to create value for Portsmouth’s people, economy and surrounding environment.”

If approved, the works to Central Square will commence in spring 2025. This follows the planning consent for Marlborough Square, which was granted in June, with works due to commence in early 2025.

For more information about the Gunwharf Quays multi-million pound investment, click here.

Related topics:Gunwharf QuaysPortsmouth City CouncilSpaceWimbledonPortsmouthProposalsEdenHampshireShoppingFood and Drink

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.