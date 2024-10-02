Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The empty Eden nightclub at Gunwharf Quays is set to be transformed as part of the third phase of the £45m revamp at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed works will include converting a significant part of the vacant space, which was previously occupied by Eden nightclub, into a new family-friendly dining destination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third phase of the project will also focus on Central Square which is at the heart of Gunwharf Quays. Central Square acts as a link between all of the areas at Gunwharf Quays, such as The Waterfront and The Avenues.

Plans will also feature improvements to the existing buildings’ aesthetics and façades to create a more welcoming and attractive experience for guests. The proposals include the installation of a large digital screen within Central Square, creating new opportunities to broadcast events for guests to enjoy such as Wimbledon and Sail Portsmouth, and introducing new digital advertising space for brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third phase of a multi-million pound investment has been announced with plans to update Central Square. | Gunwharf Quays

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “This submission marks another key step in our long-term investment in Gunwharf Quays.

“We’re focused on enhancing Gunwharf Quays so it remains an attractive place for people to visit and helps us bring even more of the best brands and best-in-class dining experiences for guests to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through these plans, alongside our continued sustainability efforts and strong local partnerships, we can continue to create value for Portsmouth’s people, economy and surrounding environment.”

If approved, the works to Central Square will commence in spring 2025. This follows the planning consent for Marlborough Square, which was granted in June, with works due to commence in early 2025.