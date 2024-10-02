Gunwharf Quays: Empty Eden site to be transformed as part of £45m revamp at the popular destination site
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Landsec, the owner of Gunwharf Quays, has submitted a planning application to Portsmouth City Council to be able to go ahead with the third phase of a multi-million pound project.
The proposed works will include converting a significant part of the vacant space, which was previously occupied by Eden nightclub, into a new family-friendly dining destination.
The third phase of the project will also focus on Central Square which is at the heart of Gunwharf Quays. Central Square acts as a link between all of the areas at Gunwharf Quays, such as The Waterfront and The Avenues.
Plans will also feature improvements to the existing buildings’ aesthetics and façades to create a more welcoming and attractive experience for guests. The proposals include the installation of a large digital screen within Central Square, creating new opportunities to broadcast events for guests to enjoy such as Wimbledon and Sail Portsmouth, and introducing new digital advertising space for brands.
Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “This submission marks another key step in our long-term investment in Gunwharf Quays.
“We’re focused on enhancing Gunwharf Quays so it remains an attractive place for people to visit and helps us bring even more of the best brands and best-in-class dining experiences for guests to enjoy.
“Through these plans, alongside our continued sustainability efforts and strong local partnerships, we can continue to create value for Portsmouth’s people, economy and surrounding environment.”
If approved, the works to Central Square will commence in spring 2025. This follows the planning consent for Marlborough Square, which was granted in June, with works due to commence in early 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.