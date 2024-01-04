Roughly 60 Hampshire firefighters rushed to the scene of a high street fire which saw a garage destroyed.

Crews from across the region were called yesterday evening (January 3) to tackle a fire involving a building on the high street in Hamble.

The HIWFRS Control Room received around 20 emergency calls reporting the blaze shortly before 6pm when crews from Hamble, Hightown, Botley, St Mary’s, Redbridge, Fareham, Eastleigh and Portchester were mobilised.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The building, which is used as a garage, was well alight when firefighters first arrived on the scene, but fortunately there have been no injuries reported. Supported by the aerial ladder, water carriers and a specialist environment protection vehicle, firefighters wearing sets of breathing apparatus prevented the blaze from spreading using hose reels and jets.

"The garage, which contained a number of boats and a vintage sports car, was destroyed in the fire which spread and caused damage to two nearby buildings. Crews worked to cool and monitor the temperature of an acetylene cylinder which was stored in the garage. The incident was scaled down with four fire engines remaining on scene into the night.”

Hamble Lane was closed with residents asked to use Satchell Lane instead during the incident. The stop message came in at around 11pm before crews began to leave the scene shortly before midnight.