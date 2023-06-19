News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Hampshire fire: 16 hectares devastated in ferocious Longmoor Camp inferno with smell of smoke covering county

Large swathes of land have been devastated in a ferocious fire.
By Freddie Webb
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST- 2 min read

An open blaze broke out on Friday near Longmoor Army Camp. The stench of smoke could be smelt across several parts of the county.

As previously reported in The News, around 20 crews were initially deployed to the inferno. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said flames spread across 16 hectares of woodland and scrubland.

NOW READ: Smell of smoke covers large parts of county after Longmoor Camp blaze

The fire broke out on Friday, June 16, near Longmoor Amy Camp. Picture: HIWFRS.The fire broke out on Friday, June 16, near Longmoor Amy Camp. Picture: HIWFRS.
The fire broke out on Friday, June 16, near Longmoor Amy Camp. Picture: HIWFRS.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: ‘Multiple crews from across the county, along with assistance from Surrey Fire and Rescue, responded to the incident. Initially, four hose reel jets and four land rovers were utilised to combat the fire. The primary objective was to confine the fire within a designated area and prevent its escalation, minimising environmental damage.’

HIWFRS said various relief crews were needed to fight the blaze, which persisted throughout the weekend. ‘Due to heavy smoke from the incident, various air quality advisories were sent out to make locals aware as the fire progressed,’ the force added.

SEE ALSO: Death of man whose body was found in Leigh Park today is being treated as suspicious, say police

Crews were able to contain the fire to a specific point on Sunday. HIWFRS said the incident was then scaled down, with emergency personnel remaining on-site to monitor hotspots and prevent the fire from spreading.

‘On Sunday evening the incident was further downscaled to only one engine and two land rovers, ensuring ongoing monitoring and preventing any potential escalation,’ they added. ‘After conducting a watching brief overnight crews are now continuing to extinguish the remainder of the fire ahead of a further scaling down of resources at the incident.’

Related topics:Hampshire