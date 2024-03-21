Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experts at InsureDaily.co.uk have revealed some of the funniest, weirdest, and in some cases, most offensive road names that you can find dotted around the UK - and a Hampshire setting has made the list.

Sandy Balls has made the cut alongside Slag Lane in Merseyside, Titty Ho in Northamptonshire, Crotch Crescent in Oxford and Fanny Hands Lane in Lincolnshire.

Despite its unusual name, Sandy Balls in the New Forest is a popular holiday village that dates back to Henry VIII's time. The name's origins are less scandalous than you might think - it's believed to refer to the 'sandy hills' found in the area.

