Hampshire holiday village Sandy Balls gains title of having rudest name, according to InsureDaily.co.uk
Experts at InsureDaily.co.uk have revealed some of the funniest, weirdest, and in some cases, most offensive road names that you can find dotted around the UK - and a Hampshire setting has made the list.
Sandy Balls has made the cut alongside Slag Lane in Merseyside, Titty Ho in Northamptonshire, Crotch Crescent in Oxford and Fanny Hands Lane in Lincolnshire.
Despite its unusual name, Sandy Balls in the New Forest is a popular holiday village that dates back to Henry VIII's time. The name's origins are less scandalous than you might think - it's believed to refer to the 'sandy hills' found in the area.
Paul Daly, Director of InsureDaily.co.uk, says: “As part of our passion for all things motoring, we love to delve into the more curious corners of the UK's road network. One of the funniest things we've come across are some of the country's most peculiarly named streets.
"Exploring the UK's roads can unearth some delightful surprises. These unusual street names, albeit humorous or startling to some, often encapsulate local charm and historical flavour. They're more than just a source of laughter—they're a quirky slice of Britain's local heritage."
