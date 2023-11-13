Hampshire police issue groundwater warning after car destroyed in incident on A3 Southbound
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary shared an image of the wrecked vehicle on social media after the incident, which was took place on a highway wity “substantial standing water” covering the road surface. It took place earlier this morning (Monday, November 13) on the A3 Southbound.
A force spokesperson said: “A3 southbound between Bramshott & Liphook carriageway has substantial standing water covering both lanes. One extremely lucky driver managed to walk away with minor cuts. Awaiting recovery and highways to assist.”
