Three month summer crackdown launched to combat rising anti-social behaviour

Anti-social behaviour is being targetted in the area with a three month initiative this summer.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones, has launched a major crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour this summer.

Over the next three months, police and partners will be using powers, including fixed penalty notices and community protection orders, to tackle issues in 28 hotspots in the area.

OPCC

This comes following data which has been identified by police data by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

PCC Donna Jones said: “As the evenings get lighter and schools break-up, the demand on policing services increases. Crime reports show anti-social behaviour, retail and street crime can escalate which takes up valuable resources.

"I’m committed to taking back our town centres this summer with a positive police presence and targeted action against crime.

“That’s why I continue to invest in specialist ASB wardens, City Centre Policing Units and Local Bobbies.”

The safer streets initiative will run between June 30 to September 30 with extra foot patrols also being carried out by officers, PCSOs and Special Constables working closely with Community Safety partners.

Local authorities will also benefit from £620,000 over the next financial year to fund additional patrols and support to continue to reduce anti-social behaviour.

“Working with our Community Safety Partnerships, I also fund a number of projects which offer young people involved in anti-social behaviour meaningful activities to help reduce crime.

“Together we can create safer, thriving town centres and make a lasting difference to our communities.”