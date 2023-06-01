News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police reopen A3 after serious crash involving car and motorcycle

Hampshire police have reopened a stretch of the A3 which was closed last night due to a serious crash.
By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Jun 2023, 07:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 08:34 BST

Traffic was halted on the A3 southbound between A272 Winchester Road, Petersfield, and B2070 Buriton yesterday evening. Emergency services and an air ambulance were called to the scene, where a motorbike and a car were involved in a collision.

In a statement posted to social media this morning, National Highways said: ‘Following the serious collision yesterday afternoon the road is now clear and fully open.’

All lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway following the incident while authorities worked to clear it and investigated. Police confirmed just after 9pm that the traffic in the closure area had been released but said that the road was expected to be closed for several hours.

More details to follow.

The accident happened on the A3 between Petersfield and Buriton. This is a stretch of the A3(M) further south at Bedhampton. Picture: Chris MoorhouseThe accident happened on the A3 between Petersfield and Buriton. This is a stretch of the A3(M) further south at Bedhampton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
