Traffic was halted on the A3 southbound between A272 Winchester Road, Petersfield, and B2070 Buriton yesterday evening. Emergency services and an air ambulance were called to the scene, where a motorbike and a car were involved in a collision.

In a statement posted to social media this morning, National Highways said: ‘Following the serious collision yesterday afternoon the road is now clear and fully open.’

All lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway following the incident while authorities worked to clear it and investigated. Police confirmed just after 9pm that the traffic in the closure area had been released but said that the road was expected to be closed for several hours.