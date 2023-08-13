Traffic was stopped in both directions on the M3 near while “horse transfer” was carried out – bringing motorists to a standstill.

The incident took place between Basingstoke and Hook, junctions 5 and 6.

A National Highways statement said: “Traffic is stopped on the #M3 in both directions between J6 (#Basingstoke) and J5 (#Hook). This is for a horse transfer due to a broken down horsebox. Delays building in both directions. Please be patient and remain in your vehicle.”