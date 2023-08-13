Hampshire traffic: drivers delayed as two lanes of M3 motorway closed for "horse transfer" as horsebox breaks down
Traffic was stopped in both directions on the M3 near while “horse transfer” was carried out – bringing motorists to a standstill.
The incident took place between Basingstoke and Hook, junctions 5 and 6.
A National Highways statement said: “Traffic is stopped on the #M3 in both directions between J6 (#Basingstoke) and J5 (#Hook). This is for a horse transfer due to a broken down horsebox. Delays building in both directions. Please be patient and remain in your vehicle.”
Traffic was released at around 4.00pm, but heavy congestion remains following the incident.