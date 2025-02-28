Hayling Billy Trail reopens following upgrades to 1.3km stretch of path
The Hayling Billy Trail has recently undergone work to install an all-weather surface to a 1.3km. As a result of the work, a stretch of the trail was closed to people - but it has now reopened.
The Hampshire County Council said: “Good news for anyone looking for an outdoor adventure as the days get longer.
“The Hayling Billy Trail, Hayling Island, has now re-opened following work to install an all-weather surface to a 1.3km stretch of the popular walking and cycling route.
“Whilst the upgrades have been taking place, the Trail had been closed between Langstone Bridge car park to Hayling Halt car park.
“The final phase of the improvement work will take place later this year in warmer weather when we will add a lighter coloured gravel surface to match the look of the rest of the Trail. This will require a short closure which we will post about in advance.”
