A popular trail has officially reopened following work to install an ‘all-weather’ surface.

The Hayling Billy Trail has recently undergone work to install an all-weather surface to a 1.3km. As a result of the work, a stretch of the trail was closed to people - but it has now reopened.

The Hampshire County Council said: “Good news for anyone looking for an outdoor adventure as the days get longer.

The Hayling Billy Trail, on Hayling Island in Havant, has now re-opened following work to install an all-weather surface to a 1.3km stretch of the popular walking and cycling route. | Google

“The final phase of the improvement work will take place later this year in warmer weather when we will add a lighter coloured gravel surface to match the look of the rest of the Trail. This will require a short closure which we will post about in advance.”