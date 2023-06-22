Drivers were delayed earlier this afternoon while more than 30 firefighters worked to tackle the blaze in Havant Road – near Yew Tree Road – on Hayling Island. Fire tore through the workshop and ignited gas cylinders as well as a vehicle.

A HIWFRS spokesperson said: ‘Firefighters were called to a workshop blaze on Hayling Island at around midday. Crews from Hayling Island, Havant, Gosport, Hightown and Eastleigh arrived on the scene at Havant Road to find the building well alight after the HIWFRS Control Room received multiple calls reporting the fire. The building, along with a vehicle and a number of gas cylinders were involved in the blaze.

‘Around 35 firefighters were involved in the operation at the height of the incident, when locals were advised to avoid the area. The one-storey building was destroyed in the fire which was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using jets.’

HIWFRS left the scene at around 3pm with one crew set to return later in the day to check for any hotspots.​