A Hayling Island Lifeboat team rushed to rescue two ‘extremely cold’ people in the water after their jetski capsized.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI Hayling Island Lifeboat Station received an urgent request from the Coastguard yesterday (May 10) at approximately 11.10am following a report that a jetski had capsized in Hayling Bay.

Hayling Island Lifeboat raced to rescue two people after jetski capsized in the bay yesterday. Picture Credit: Hayling Island Lifeboat Station | Hayling Island Lifeboat Station

As a result of the incident, two people ended up in the water, drifting further from their flipped jetski and unable to help themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An RNLI Hayling Island Lifeboat Station Facebook post said: “The D class crew immediately recovered the two persons from the sea and took them directly to the beach, handing them over into the care of the waiting Coastguard and ambulance paramedics.

“Once it was confirmed with the Coastguard on scene, and the Coastguard Rescue 175 helicopter that all persons and assets were safe and accounted for, the lifeboats were stood down and returned to the station.”