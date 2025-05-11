Hayling Island Lifeboat raced to rescue two 'extremely cold' people after jetski capsized in bay
The RNLI Hayling Island Lifeboat Station received an urgent request from the Coastguard yesterday (May 10) at approximately 11.10am following a report that a jetski had capsized in Hayling Bay.
As a result of the incident, two people ended up in the water, drifting further from their flipped jetski and unable to help themselves.
The Hayling Island Lifeboat Station launched the D class followed by the Atlantic 85 in a bid to locate and rescue the pair who were ‘extremely cold’.
An RNLI Hayling Island Lifeboat Station Facebook post said: “The D class crew immediately recovered the two persons from the sea and took them directly to the beach, handing them over into the care of the waiting Coastguard and ambulance paramedics.
“Once it was confirmed with the Coastguard on scene, and the Coastguard Rescue 175 helicopter that all persons and assets were safe and accounted for, the lifeboats were stood down and returned to the station.”