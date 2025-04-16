Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services came to the aid of three people stuck in the mud off Hayling Island yesterday after the alarm was raised late in the evening.

The coastguard was alerted to the situation at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, April 15 with people stuck in the mud off Marine Walk. With the light failing, a multi service effort helped to locate the casualties before fire crews deployed mud paths to help reach them.

Coastguard teams from Hayling Island, Portsmouth and Selsey helped rescue three people stuck in the mud off Hayling Island last night (April 15) | Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team

The coastguard were able to winch the three individuals free and they were taken to the shore via a helicopter where they were checked over by paramedics and discharged.

A Maritime & Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “Three people reported to be stuck in mud Mengham Rithe, Hayling Island, at about 8.30pm on 15 April were brought to safety by an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter.

“They were airlifted safe and well into the care of Coastguard Rescue Teams from Hayling, Portsmouth and Selsey. Also attending were the RNLI's inshore lifeboat from Hayling, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, and South Central Ambulance Service.”

The Coastguard were able to winch the indivuals free and bring them to the safety of the shore. | Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team

Hampshire fire crews deployed mud paths to help get to the casualties. | Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue spokesperson said: “Crews from Hayling Island and Cosham along with a specialist water rescue team were alerted to the incident on Marine Walk yesterday evening. Having worked to locate the casualties, firefighters supported the Coastguard by deploying mud paths.

“The three individuals were winched free before they were discharged at the scene by SCAS paramedics. HIWFRS left the scene and returned to station at around half 10.”

On Facebook, the Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team thanked the residents of Marine Walk for allowing emergency vehicles to park in their driveways.