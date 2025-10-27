Established in 1975, a greyhound rehoming charity has said it is ‘with heavy hearts’ that it announces its closure.

Located in Court Barn Kennels, Portsmouth Greyhound Trust has been a pivotal part of the community for decades - but it will cease to operate next month.

The trust took to social media yesterday evening (Sunday, October 26) to make the announcement which has arisen amid a number of factors including the cost of repairs.

Portsmouth Greyhound Trust has announced it will be closing down next month. | Google

The Facebook post says: “This is not a post we ever wanted to write. After many years of dedicated service, it is with heavy hearts that we announce Portsmouth Greyhound Trust will permanently close on 30th November 2025. Over recent years, we’ve faced significant challenges—rising running costs and increasing difficulty in rehoming have made our work unsustainable.”

The closure comes as the kennels require “major investment for repairs and improvements” that donations no longer cover, with them only stretching as far as day-to-day expenses.

The kennels, which look after up to 18 greyhounds at a time, has said it will continue to support pre-planned fundraising events, and any funds remaining will go with the dogs to their new kennels.

The post added: “Our family has proudly served the greyhound community for 50 years, rehoming thousands of dogs who needed love, understanding, and a forever home. We take great pride in knowing we leave the greyhound rehoming world in a much stronger position than when we began.

“Throughout our journey, we’ve always employed full-time staff who got to know each dog personally—understanding their quirks and making sure they found the right homes. We are incredibly proud of this approach and the lives it changed.To all our past and present employees—thank you.

“To our volunteers and fundraisers—your tireless work and generosity have been the backbone of this Trust. We are so grateful for your support and hope you will continue to help other local greyhound rehoming organisations who now need you more than ever.

“We hope you understand our decision and the heartache behind it. Thank you for standing by us for all these years—we wish you and the greyhounds all the best for the future.”