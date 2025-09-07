The Look Up street art festival has kicked off with its Paint Jam yesterday (September 6) which saw artists from across the city work together to create the first master pieces of the festival.
Transforming the hoardings in Sundridge Close with murals, the event was the first of many with spray paint workshops taking place at Portsdown Primary School, and the main festival starting next weekend.
On Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14, over 100 new artworks will appear on walls across the city.
Local icon My Dog Sighs and Pigs Might Fly will be painting headline walls and creating a trail of smaller pieces around Portsmouth and an array of international headline artists Gijs VanHee, Satr, Temponok, Frau Isa, Ansley Randall and Jimmer Willmott will join the lineup.
Festival hotspots this year include:
- The side of the old casino on Osborne Road, which will host this year’s largest mural
- Park Road, where 10 artists will be painting
- The Somers Orchard hoardings, featuring 32 artists
- Hilsea Lido Café, with six new murals
Discover some phenomenal pictures as Look Up street art festival commences: