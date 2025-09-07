Hoardings in Cosham transformed with artistic master pieces as Look Up Portsmouth commences

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2025, 14:11 BST

Yielding only spray paint and insane artistic skills, local creators have transformed hoardings into fabulous murals this weekend.

The Look Up street art festival has kicked off with its Paint Jam yesterday (September 6) which saw artists from across the city work together to create the first master pieces of the festival.

Transforming the hoardings in Sundridge Close with murals, the event was the first of many with spray paint workshops taking place at Portsdown Primary School, and the main festival starting next weekend.

On Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14, over 100 new artworks will appear on walls across the city.

Local icon My Dog Sighs and Pigs Might Fly will be painting headline walls and creating a trail of smaller pieces around Portsmouth and an array of international headline artists Gijs VanHee, Satr, Temponok, Frau Isa, Ansley Randall and Jimmer Willmott will join the lineup.

Festival hotspots this year include:

  • The side of the old casino on Osborne Road, which will host this year’s largest mural
  • Park Road, where 10 artists will be painting
  • The Somers Orchard hoardings, featuring 32 artists
  • Hilsea Lido Café, with six new murals

For more information about the Look Up street art festival, click here.

Discover some phenomenal pictures as Look Up street art festival commences:

Look Up street art festival has kicked off with a Paint Jam in Cosham, where 14 local artists have transformed the hoardings on Sundridge Close with fresh and vibrant murals. Pictured: Jack Fish from Cosham is one of the local artists that participated. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Look Up Portsmouth

Look Up street art festival has kicked off with a Paint Jam in Cosham, where 14 local artists have transformed the hoardings on Sundridge Close with fresh and vibrant murals. Pictured: Jack Fish from Cosham is one of the local artists that participated. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Look Up street art festival has kicked off with a Paint Jam in Cosham, where 14 local artists have transformed the hoardings on Sundridge Close with fresh and vibrant murals. Pictured: Local artist Ooberla from Portsmouth Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Look Up Portsmouth

Look Up street art festival has kicked off with a Paint Jam in Cosham, where 14 local artists have transformed the hoardings on Sundridge Close with fresh and vibrant murals. Pictured: Local artist Ooberla from Portsmouth Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Look Up street art festival has kicked off with a Paint Jam in Cosham, where 14 local artists have transformed the hoardings on Sundridge Close with fresh and vibrant murals. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Look Up Portsmouth

Look Up street art festival has kicked off with a Paint Jam in Cosham, where 14 local artists have transformed the hoardings on Sundridge Close with fresh and vibrant murals. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Look Up street art festival has kicked off with a Paint Jam in Cosham, where 14 local artists have transformed the hoardings on Sundridge Close with fresh and vibrant murals. Pictured: Claudia La Bianca Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Look Up Portsmouth

Look Up street art festival has kicked off with a Paint Jam in Cosham, where 14 local artists have transformed the hoardings on Sundridge Close with fresh and vibrant murals. Pictured: Claudia La Bianca Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice