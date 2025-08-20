LOOKUP Portsmouth returns this September and it’s bigger than ever!

Portsmouth is set to burst into colour once again this September as LOOKUP Portsmouth, the city’s much-loved street art festival, returns with its biggest programme yet.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, September 6 with a Paint Jam in Cosham, where 14 local artists will transform the hoardings on Sundridge Close with fresh and vibrant murals.

Alongside the painting, spray paint workshops will be held at Portsdown Primary School, giving children a chance to try their hand at graffiti art. Spaces for these sessions are limited and must be booked in advance through the LOOKUP website.

The Paint Jam will also feature walls on Southampton Road painted by local legend Fark and a tribute to the nurses at QA hospital painted by headline artist winniemay.

Colourful street art in Portsmouth | Solent Sky Services

The main festival weekend takes place on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th September, bringing over 100 new artworks to walls across the city. International headline artists Gijs VanHee, Satr, Temponok, Frau Isa, Ansley Randall and Jimmer Willmott will be joining a huge roster of talent for the event.

Local favourite My Dog Sighs (see the embedded video from last year’s event) and Pigs Might Fly will be painting headline walls and creating a trail of smaller pieces around Portsmouth, encouraging residents and visitors alike to explore and discover street art in unexpected places.

Festival hotspots this year include:

The side of the old casino on Osborne Road, which will host this year’s largest mural

Park Road, where 10 artists will be painting

The Somers Orchard hoardings, featuring 32 artists

Hilsea Lido Café, with six new murals

Alongside the visual art, the festival’s children’s workshops programme has been expanded, now including DJing and smartphone filmmaking sessions. These will take place at Charter Academy, with bookings going live on the festival website at 6pm on September 1.

LOOKUP will return later this year | Solent Sky Services

Charter Academy will also serve as a lively performance hub during the weekend, hosting slam poets, young singers, spray can workshops and local bands, helping make LOOKUP 2025 a truly all-round day out for the whole family. With new locations, more artists and an even broader programme of activities, LOOKUP Portsmouth is shaping up to be one of the cultural highlights of the year.

LOOKUP Portsmouth is made possible thanks to funding from Arts Council England, Network Rail, Cosham Councillors and Portsmouth Creates with valuable support from Portsmouth City Council.

To find out more or book a workshop, visit: www.lookup-portsmouth.co.uk