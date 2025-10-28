WARMTH, safety and kindness is being offered to homeless people across Portsmouth this winter.

A new partnership between Portsmouth Cathedral, the city council and the Society of St James (SSJ) will mean a shelter and support for up to 12 guests will be available at the cathedral’s Becket Hall. All guests will be assessed in advance by the council, ensuring that those who stay are low-risk and suitable for this setting.

Two trained staff members from SSJ - a charity with more than 50 years of experience supporting people to move forward from homelessness. - will be present throughout each night, creating a calm and well-managed environment from now until next March.

The Reverend Canon Harriet Neale-Stevens, Canon Chancellor and Vice Dean, said: “As the nights draw in, this partnership allows us to offer warmth and kindness to some of the most vulnerable members of our community. The guests who stay with us are referred through the council’s experienced team, and the project is carefully managed to ensure everyone’s safety and peace of mind. It’s a simple but powerful expression of care in action.”

This initiative has been made possible due to extra funding from the government's Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Each morning, guests will be invited to the council's rough sleeping hub in Queen Street, where they can enjoy a hot breakfast, shower facilities and access to help with housing, health and benefits.

Local residents have been informed about the initiative and the cathedral and council say they remain available to answer any questions.

Coun Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, said: "I'm very pleased to see this excellent example of a community working together to support our most vulnerable members. Homelessness and rough sleeping is something we can all help to combat, and having this extra option available for people rough sleeping in Portsmouth is so important."

SSJ chief executive Tania Marsh said she was grateful for the cathedral and council for making the partnership possible, adding: "At SSJ we know how vital it is for people to feel safe and respected, whatever their circumstances."