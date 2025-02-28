A white horse has been seen frantically running through North End traffic this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A white horse, decorated in plumes, has been seen weaving through traffic in London Road, North End this afternoon (February 28) at approximately 12.35pm.

Horrifying footage has shown the frightened horse running down the busy road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madgwick Carriage Masters, which provides horse-drawn carriage services, has taken to social media to confirm the loose horse does not belong to the business.

Horrifying footage has shown a frantic horse running in North End traffic before being hit by a car. | Imogen Brown

The Facebook post said: “There has been an incident in Portsmouth today involving a loose horse. Many people are contacting us with concerns of the horse - It is not one of ours and we were not working in Portsmouth today.”

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, RSPCA and the Portsmouth City Council have all been contacted for more information about the incident.

Editor's Note: The video has been cropped as to not show the collision between the horse and a car