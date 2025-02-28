Horrifying footage shows horse frantically running through traffic in major road in North End
A white horse, decorated in plumes, has been seen weaving through traffic in London Road, North End this afternoon (February 28) at approximately 12.35pm.
Horrifying footage has shown the frightened horse running down the busy road.
The animal continues to run through the traffic lights at Kingston Crescent and London Road before being hit by a car.
Madgwick Carriage Masters, which provides horse-drawn carriage services, has taken to social media to confirm the loose horse does not belong to the business.
The Facebook post said: “There has been an incident in Portsmouth today involving a loose horse. Many people are contacting us with concerns of the horse - It is not one of ours and we were not working in Portsmouth today.”
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, RSPCA and the Portsmouth City Council have all been contacted for more information about the incident.
Editor's Note: The video has been cropped as to not show the collision between the horse and a car
