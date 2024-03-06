Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton’s Championship match against Preston tonight has been postponed after a huge fire broke out close to St Mary's just a few hours before it was due to kick off. The club said in a statement: "The decision was made after consultation with the local authorities and emergency services after a major fire broke out in a building next to the St Mary’s Stadium site earlier today.

Firefighters from across Hampshire are battling a blaze near St Mary's Stadium. Picture: HIWFRS.

“The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation. We are grateful for the cooperation of Preston and the EFL and, while we appreciate the disappointment fans may feel, we hope they will understand the need to put the safety of supporters and staff of both clubs first.

"The game will be postponed to a new date, which will be announced in due course, and all tickets for tonight’s match will be valid for the rearranged fixture.” Multiple units from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) are in the area to try and extinguish the inferno.

"The fire is affecting industrial units near St Mary’s football stadium", HIWFRS previously said, "People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke. Some roads local to the incident are closed and people are advised to avoid the area to allow movements of emergency vehicles."