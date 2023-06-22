News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Body found after police search river for missing woman
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital

Leigh Park Murder Probe: Custody extension granted as part of ongoing murder enquiries

Extra time has been given to keep two men in police custody as the investigation into the alleged murder of Barry Cairns continues.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:30 BST

Two men, aged 47 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of the murder of Barry Cairns after his body was discovered earlier this week in the Chalton Crescent area of Leigh Park.

Hampshire police said a 30 hour warrant of further detention was granted by magistrates yesterday (June 21) in relation to the 47-year-old man, and a 12 hour custody extension has been authorised by a senior officer for the 42-year-old man this morning, giving officers further time to fully investigate the circumstances leading to the death and question the two men in custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Our investigation into the death of Barry Cairns in Leigh Park continues, and you can expect to see a heightened police presence around the local area.

Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, Havant on Thursday 22nd June 2023 after the murder of Barry Cairns Picture: Habibur Rahman:Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh ParkFloral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, Havant on Thursday 22nd June 2023 after the murder of Barry Cairns Picture: Habibur Rahman:Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park
Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, Havant on Thursday 22nd June 2023 after the murder of Barry Cairns Picture: Habibur Rahman:Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park
Most Popular

‘Enquiries and searches remain ongoing near the incident scene in Chalton Crescent as well as other areas such as New Lane.

‘This follows the discovery of 53-year-old Barry’s body in the Chalton Crescent area on the morning of Monday 19 June. We are treating this as an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.’

Charlton Crescent area has seen people pay tribute to Barry by leaving flowers and heartfelt notes near the scene of the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information about the incident, contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101 or visit the website. Click here for more information.

ALSO READ: Flowers laid in Chalton Crescent area to pay tribute to man who was murdered