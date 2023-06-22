Hampshire police said a 30 hour warrant of further detention was granted by magistrates yesterday (June 21) in relation to the 47-year-old man, and a 12 hour custody extension has been authorised by a senior officer for the 42-year-old man this morning, giving officers further time to fully investigate the circumstances leading to the death and question the two men in custody.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Our investigation into the death of Barry Cairns in Leigh Park continues, and you can expect to see a heightened police presence around the local area.

Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, Havant on Thursday 22nd June 2023 after the murder of Barry Cairns Picture: Habibur Rahman:Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park

‘Enquiries and searches remain ongoing near the incident scene in Chalton Crescent as well as other areas such as New Lane.

‘This follows the discovery of 53-year-old Barry’s body in the Chalton Crescent area on the morning of Monday 19 June. We are treating this as an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.’

Charlton Crescent area has seen people pay tribute to Barry by leaving flowers and heartfelt notes near the scene of the incident.

