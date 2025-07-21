Taking place over the weekend (July 19), an exciting match between football legends has not only raised money for Sophie’s Legacy, but raised awareness for the charity.

The event, which took place at AFC Portchester, saw crowds turn out to watch the likes of Wes Brown, Jimmy Carter, David Norris and Herman Hreidarsson get stuck into the game.

Money raised from the match will go towards Sophie’s Legacy, which was established following the death of 10-year-old Sophie Fairall, after she was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma.

The charity was established in 2022 and gives families a lifeline when their children are unwell, and undergoing hospital treatment.

Sophie’s Legacy provides hot meals for children and parents in hospital, as well as emergency packs consisting of chargers, toiletries, vouchers and pjs. The charity is also working to increase funding for childhood cancer, introduce play specialists into hospitals and make improvements to training provided.

. Sophie's Legacy Charity Match Portsmouth charity squad for the charity match for Sophie's Legacy at AFC Porchester between Premier League All-stars and Pompey legends. Pictured: Matt Le Tissier takes a freekick Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo Sales

