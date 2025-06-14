The lido, which has been at the heart of the city for almost nine decades, has moved one step closer following an extensive regeneration project.

The £7.75m scheme, which is being paid for by the Levelling Up Fund and carried out by Beard, will see new changing rooms, benches, tables, fountain and a fully functioning pool.

The pool opened to the public in 1935 and acted as part of a wider leisure complex in the area complete with a tennis court, a play area, gardens and much more.

The lido has a rich history and even welcomed famous faces including Sean Connery who visited the site in 1948.

The regeneration project has been a major step to giving the historic site a new lease of life so that it can be enjoyed for decades to come.

An update, provided by the Portsmouth City Council, has confirmed that the ‘most of the edges are now tiled, with lots areas already grouted.’ The team have currently laid 2,700 tiles but a lot more will be needed to complete the job.

The team are also working on the landscaping surrounding the pool and the haul road has been removed. This area is getting ready for the final touches with top soil being laid ready for the grass.

