Insight into Hilsea Lido's most recent developments, and why the regeneration project matters

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Jun 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2025, 11:04 BST

Hilsea Lido has been at the heart of Portsmouth for nine decades and it is nothing short of a city treasure.

The lido, which has been at the heart of the city for almost nine decades, has moved one step closer following an extensive regeneration project.

The £7.75m scheme, which is being paid for by the Levelling Up Fund and carried out by Beard, will see new changing rooms, benches, tables, fountain and a fully functioning pool.

The pool opened to the public in 1935 and acted as part of a wider leisure complex in the area complete with a tennis court, a play area, gardens and much more.

The lido has a rich history and even welcomed famous faces including Sean Connery who visited the site in 1948.

The regeneration project has been a major step to giving the historic site a new lease of life so that it can be enjoyed for decades to come.

An update, provided by the Portsmouth City Council, has confirmed that the ‘most of the edges are now tiled, with lots areas already grouted.’ The team have currently laid 2,700 tiles but a lot more will be needed to complete the job.

Inside the protective tent, all of the walls have been fully rendered, and attention has turned to the floor.

The team are also working on the landscaping surrounding the pool and the haul road has been removed. This area is getting ready for the final touches with top soil being laid ready for the grass.

For more information about the Hilsea Lido, click here.

The team are working on the landscaping at the site and the haul road has now been removed. Top soil has been laid in areas ready for the grass.

. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

The team are working on the landscaping at the site and the haul road has now been removed. Top soil has been laid in areas ready for the grass. | PCC

Photo Sales
The team are working on the landscaping at the site and the haul road has now been removed. Top soil has been laid in areas ready for the grass.

1. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

The team are working on the landscaping at the site and the haul road has now been removed. Top soil has been laid in areas ready for the grass. | PCC

Photo Sales
Most of the edges are now tiled, with lots areas already grouted and so far, the team has laid approximately 2,700 tiles.

2. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

Most of the edges are now tiled, with lots areas already grouted and so far, the team has laid approximately 2,700 tiles. | PCC

Photo Sales
Inside the tent, all the walls have now been fully rendered, and attention has turned to the floor.

3. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

Inside the tent, all the walls have now been fully rendered, and attention has turned to the floor. | PCC

Photo Sales
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthPortsmouth City Council
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice