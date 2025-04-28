Hilsea Lido: 96 flabbergasting pictures documenting progress at £7.75m project since work started

Sophie Lewis

Published 28th Apr 2025
Updated 3rd Jun 2025

Over the past year, Hilsea Lido has been at the heart of a major regeneration project to restore it to its former glory.

After opening in 1935, the outdoor pool became a key part of the city for almost 90 years - but over the years, the pool became old and in a state of disrepair.

As a result, Portsmouth City Council has been working alongside Mace and Beard to complete a £7.75m restoration project which will welcome new changing rooms, benches, tables, fountain and a fully functioning pool.

Work started last year with a view of completing the project by summer of this year but the council have confirmed that the lido is now expected to open early autumn.

A considerable amount of work has already been completed at the site with the new pool quickly taking shape.

A huge protective tent is fully covering the pool in order for the contractors to complete the rendering and add the finishing touches including the tiling. The perfect conditions need to be maintained for the rendering to cure within the tent and, as a result, there are large heaters inside to ensure the temperature does not drop below 8 degrees.

Most recently, the Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that tiling has started at the site and large sections have now been rendered ready for the final epoxy coating.

Take a look at 96 pictures of the progress made at Hilsea Lido since the project started:

The team have started putting horizontal tiles around the edge of the pool, along with the black finger rests. Next, they will put the horizontal tiles on the other side of the drainage gulley.

1. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

The team have started putting horizontal tiles around the edge of the pool, along with the black finger rests. Next, they will put the horizontal tiles on the other side of the drainage gulley. | PCC

The haul road has now been removed as all the heavy work at this end of the lido is complete.

3. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

The haul road has now been removed as all the heavy work at this end of the lido is complete. | PCC

Outside the tent are two industrial heating units which are standing by, ready to kick in and pump warm air inside if the temperature drops below 8°C. When it’s warmer than that, they provide unheated ventilation to help the render and grout dry inside the tent.

4. Hilsea Lido - June 2025

Outside the tent are two industrial heating units which are standing by, ready to kick in and pump warm air inside if the temperature drops below 8°C. When it’s warmer than that, they provide unheated ventilation to help the render and grout dry inside the tent. | PCC

