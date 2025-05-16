Thousands of pounds have been raised by an incredible man who has hiked up a mountain with a kitchen appliance on his back.

The 41-year-old took on the ‘outrageous’ challenge at the start of this month in the hope of raising funds for three charities close to his heart - Make a Wish, Sophie’s Legacy and M.A.T.E.

Mick Runalls completed his remarkable hike up Mount Snowdon earlier this month to raise money for charity. | Mick Runalls

After completing a total of 18 miles, Mick finally made it to the top of the mountain and in turn he managed to secure just over £3,000.

He said: “It was a lot harder than I thought, it was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.

“The way up wasn’t too bad but on the way down, the fridge kept moving but we did it in four and a half hours and it is meant to take six hours so I’m really happy about that.

“I put on a big push and shared the fundraiser everywhere just to push it out again and I originally only wanted £1,000 but I’ve raised £3,000 so the charities can have £1,000 each.”

In order to prepare for the hike up and down the mountain, Mick walked miles around Stubbington but he said that he wasn’t fully prepared for the incline of Snowdon.

He added: “It feels amazing - I never doubted myself but the first five minutes definitely put me in my place - I was bit naive thinking it wasn’t going to be that hard.

“I have been speaking to the charities about where the money will go and it will do a lot of good and help a lot of people.”

Sophie’s Legacy was founded in Stubbington by Charlotte Fairall following the death of her 10-year-old, Sophie. The charity gives families a life line when their children are unwell in hospital by providing boxes with essentials for parents, meals, vouchers and more.

The Make a Wish foundation helps fulfill the wishes of seriously unwell children who face gruelling conditions on a daily basis.

M.A.T.E is a mental health charity for men in order to create a safe and welcoming environment where men can get support and advice.