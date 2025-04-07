Mick is carrying a fridge up and down Mount Snowdon in May to raise money for Make a Wish, M.A.T.E and Sophie's Legacy. Pictured: Mick Runalls Picture: Sam Stephenson | Sam Stephenson

An inspirational man is preparing to hike up Mount Snowdon with a kitchen appliance strapped to his back.

Hiking up the highest mountain in Wales is no mean feat in itself - but one man, from Stubbington, is getting ready to take on the challenge whilst carrying a fridge.

Mick Runalls will be taking on the remarkable hike on Monday, May 5 in a bid to raise vital funds for three charities. He will be covering a total of 18 miles as he hikes up and down the mountain.

Mick Runalls, 41, will carry a fridge up and down Mount Snowdon in May to raise money for Make a Wish, M.A.T.E and Sophie's Legacy. Picture: Sam Stephenson | Sam Stephenson

The 41-year-old will be raising money for Make a Wish, Sophie’s Legacy and M.A.T.E - and he is hoping to raise £3,000.

Mick said: “I just wanted to do something for these charities - my son was ill and we used Sophie’s Legacy while we were in hospital so I wanted to do something to help.

“I want to raise £3,000 - £1,000 for each of them would be amazing.

“M.A.T.E is a platform for men to talk about their issues so I wanted to do something for them and there is such an amazing support system for them and I just wanted to chip in and help.

“It is all about making lots of money and doing something quite original and something different and difficult to maximise the amount I can raise.”

In order to prepare for the challenge, Mick has been completing walks around the area with the fridge. He will be taking on the hike alongside some of his friends who will be by his side cheering him on.

Mick had to use Sophie’s Legacy when his son was unwell and in hospital and he said the charity means parents ‘don’t have to fend’ for themselves.

He added: “When he was ill, they give you a little box with things in it like chargers - you never had anything like that years ago - I wanted to do something for the charity because we know first hand what it does for people.”

Sophie’s Legacy was founded in Stubbington by Charlotte Fairall following the death of her 10-year-old, Sophie. The charity gives families a life line when their children are unwell in hospital by providing boxes with essentials for parents, meals, vouchers and more.

The Make a Wish foundation helps fulfill the wishes of seriously unwell children who face gruelling conditions on a daily basis.

M.A.T.E is a mental health charity for men in order to create a safe and welcoming environment where men can get support and advice.

Mick has created a Just Giving page and has already raised £690 ahead of his challenge. For more information about the Just Giving page, click here.