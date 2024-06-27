Jam-packed summer fayre at Walpole Park will host dog show, cosplay parade and inflatables
Taking place on Sunday, June 30, between 11am and 3pm, a huge summer fayre will be hosting a range of exciting activities for everyone to get involved in. The event is being organised by Harbour Cancer Support Centre and proceeds will go towards the invaluable work that the Gosport-based charity undertakes.
The day will welcome activities including a dog show, a cosplay parade, inflatables, games, a kids show, a Mauy Thai display as well as displays from Ashley School of Dance, Thorngate Panto Group and the SAMBA band.
There will also be a huge raffle which will have incredible prizes up for grabs including two Victorious tickets and amazing hampers. The event is free to attend but there will be fees to take part in the activities that are on offer.
