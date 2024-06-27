Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families will be flocking to Walpole Park this weekend for its summer fayre which will be supporting Harbour Cancer Support.

Taking place on Sunday, June 30, between 11am and 3pm, a huge summer fayre will be hosting a range of exciting activities for everyone to get involved in. The event is being organised by Harbour Cancer Support Centre and proceeds will go towards the invaluable work that the Gosport-based charity undertakes.

The day will welcome activities including a dog show, a cosplay parade, inflatables, games, a kids show, a Mauy Thai display as well as displays from Ashley School of Dance, Thorngate Panto Group and the SAMBA band.

