Jam-packed summer fayre at Walpole Park will host dog show, cosplay parade and inflatables

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Jun 2024, 13:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Families will be flocking to Walpole Park this weekend for its summer fayre which will be supporting Harbour Cancer Support.

Taking place on Sunday, June 30, between 11am and 3pm, a huge summer fayre will be hosting a range of exciting activities for everyone to get involved in. The event is being organised by Harbour Cancer Support Centre and proceeds will go towards the invaluable work that the Gosport-based charity undertakes.

The day will welcome activities including a dog show, a cosplay parade, inflatables, games, a kids show, a Mauy Thai display as well as displays from Ashley School of Dance, Thorngate Panto Group and the SAMBA band.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
On Sunday, June 30, the Walpole Park will be welcoming families to get involved in a day of fun. The event is being organised by Harbour Cancer Support Centre with any money that is raised going to the charity. On Sunday, June 30, the Walpole Park will be welcoming families to get involved in a day of fun. The event is being organised by Harbour Cancer Support Centre with any money that is raised going to the charity.
On Sunday, June 30, the Walpole Park will be welcoming families to get involved in a day of fun. The event is being organised by Harbour Cancer Support Centre with any money that is raised going to the charity. | Harbour Cancer Support Centre

There will also be a huge raffle which will have incredible prizes up for grabs including two Victorious tickets and amazing hampers. The event is free to attend but there will be fees to take part in the activities that are on offer.

For more information about the summer fayre, click here.

For more information about the Harbour Cancer Support Centre, click here.

Related topics:WorkGosportTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.