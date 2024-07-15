Latest aerial images on the sea defence works
Sea defence works showing the flower beds coming on.
The Sea defence works are coming on nicely. The flower beds are taking shape and planting has even started in some of the beds. My Portsmouth By Drone has captured some great aerial images showing in detail some of the flower beds and also the progress of the ongoing work.
