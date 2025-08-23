Live

LIVE: Saturday at Victorious Festival - updates throughout the day as Vampire Weekend and Nelly Furtado headline

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 09:54 BST
Victorious Festival has got off to an epic start this weekend.

Southsea Common was transformed into a haven for music enthusiasts yesterday as thousands turned out for the city’s iconic event.

With Vampire Weekend and Nelly Furtado the top billing for Saturday, August 23, it is expected to be one for the books - and The News will be there every step of the way.

Find the latest news, pictures, and videos of the first day’s action at Victorious below:

Victorious Festival 2025

Key Events

  • Gates are due to open at 10am
  • The Pill will be the first Common Stage performance at 12.10pm
  • The Rosadocs will be the first performance taking to Castle Stage at 12.05pm
12:04 BST

Festival goers arrived bright and early for another great day

09:54 BST

Friday Overview

09:51 BST

A phenomenal performance from Madness

Pictured: Madness wowing crowds with their performance on Castle Stage on Friday night. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiakplaceholder image
Pictured: Madness wowing crowds with their performance on Castle Stage on Friday night. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
09:45 BST

Friday's Highlights at Victorious Festival

