Victorious Festival has got off to an epic start this weekend.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

With Vampire Weekend and Nelly Furtado the top billing for Saturday, August 23, it is expected to be one for the books - and The News will be there every step of the way.