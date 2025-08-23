Live
LIVE: Saturday at Victorious Festival - updates throughout the day as Vampire Weekend and Nelly Furtado headline
Victorious Festival has got off to an epic start this weekend.
Southsea Common was transformed into a haven for music enthusiasts yesterday as thousands turned out for the city’s iconic event.
With Vampire Weekend and Nelly Furtado the top billing for Saturday, August 23, it is expected to be one for the books - and The News will be there every step of the way.
Find the latest news, pictures, and videos of the first day’s action at Victorious below:
Victorious Festival 2025
Key Events
- Gates are due to open at 10am
- The Pill will be the first Common Stage performance at 12.10pm
- The Rosadocs will be the first performance taking to Castle Stage at 12.05pm