Police are looking for witnesses following the collision, which took place on the M27 shortly after 1.00pm on Friday, August 11. A black BMW 330E collided with a white Ford Fiesta and a central reservation barrier on the road, which was shut while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The driver of the BMW, a 35-year-old man from Bradford, died at the scene.

Police are looking for witnesses after a fatal crash on the M27. Pic: Contributed

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called to a report that at approximately 1.15pm a black BMW 330E had collided with a white Ford Fiesta and the central reservation barrier. The BMW then left the road and collided with the nearside verge between junction 2 and 3 on the westbound carriageway.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services and members of the public who stopped to help, the driver, a 35-year-old man from Bradford, was pronounced dead. His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

"We are now asking for anyone with information about the collision who has not already spoken to police to come forward. Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw a black BMW or white Fiesta on the M27 shortly before 1.15pm. We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage.”

If you have any information about this incident, you can report online via the Hampshire police website or call 101 quoting reference 44230323927/Operation Brae.