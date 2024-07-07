Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An update has been issued following the day-long closure of the M275.

The M275 was closed from the early hours of yesterday morning (July 6) after huge plumes of smoke spread over the motorway in all directions following a significant blaze at the waste site. The road was reopened before 9am yesterday before being closed again due to the spread of thick, black clouds of smoke. The northbound carriageway opened earlier this afternoon and National Highways has confirmed that all lanes are now open.

“We also express our thanks to the police and city council for arranging road diversions due to the closure of the M275 for safety reasons due to the smoke. We also extend our gratitude to the public for their understanding and patience over the weekend during this unprecedented incident.