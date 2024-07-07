M275 Closure: National Highways confirms all lanes reopen on M275 following huge Tipner blaze
The M275 was closed from the early hours of yesterday morning (July 6) after huge plumes of smoke spread over the motorway in all directions following a significant blaze at the waste site. The road was reopened before 9am yesterday before being closed again due to the spread of thick, black clouds of smoke. The northbound carriageway opened earlier this afternoon and National Highways has confirmed that all lanes are now open.
A spokesperson for TJ Waste & Recycling said: “We are deeply appreciative of the work done by crews from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue and their control room.
“We also express our thanks to the police and city council for arranging road diversions due to the closure of the M275 for safety reasons due to the smoke. We also extend our gratitude to the public for their understanding and patience over the weekend during this unprecedented incident.
“TJ staff are on site, assisting firefighters in dampening the fire within the building with the use of our plant and equipment.”
